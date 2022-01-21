Pacquiao faction blasts PDP-Laban's adoption of Sara Duterte

Sen. Manny Pacquiao's PDP-Laban faction has criticized the announcement made by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi's party wing that adopted Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential candidate.

PDP Laban Vice Chairman Lutgardo Barbo said in a statement that the Cusi wing's announcement showed their rivals' "desperation" to hold to power.

"Mayor Duterte has rejected them many times and has even made pronouncements throwing insults to the party which used to be chaired by her father President Duterte. Pakapalan na lang talaga sila ng mukha para manatili sa poder," said Barbo, who is also running for senator.

(They maintain their thick faces to stay in power.)

Barbo, a three-termer governor of Eastern Samar, said Pacquiao's PDP Laban faction will stick to its candidate.

"As far as the real and genuine PDP Laban is concerned, our vice-presidential candidate is former Manila mayor and now Congressman Lito Atienza and our Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao," he said.

"Matagal nang Pacquiao-Atienza ang PDP Laban sa simula pa lang because we are a disciplined party with a clear vision and program of government."

(PDP Laban has long been with Pacquiao-Atienza because we are a disciplined party.)



