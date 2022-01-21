Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio attends the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) Thanksgiving Night at the Peninsula Manila in Makati City on June 24, 2019. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — The PDP-Laban faction backed by President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday it adopted his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential bet in the May elections.

Duterte earlier opposed his daughter's vice presidential run, given her previous lead in surveys on his possible successors. He called her running-mate, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., a "weak leader."

The PDP-Laban faction supported by the President and led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi in its latest statement said Duterte-Carpio’s advocacies and vision “are strongly aligned” with those of PDP-Laban

It added the mayor’s leadership and track record “make her most qualified for the position she is now aspiring for and therefore deserves the party’s support.”

The Cusi group also argued Duterte-Carpio would “help ensure the continuity of the vital programs of the current administration,” including its drug campaign and infrastructure drive, among others.

The faction said it was finalizing its alliance agreement with Lakas-CMD, which Duterte-Carpio chairs.

“We are now on our way to launching our campaign for Mayor Sara, and we assure all PDP-Laban candidates that the party is committed to support all of your candidacy,” it said.

The Cusi wing was left without a standard-bearer after the President's close aide Sen. Christopher Go backed out of the presidential race. Go was originally supposed to run for vice president.

The Lakas-CMD has yet to respond to requests for comment, as of this posting.

More details to follow.