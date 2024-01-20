Rep. Tulfo: No coercion, cash from House for Peoples' Initiative

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo on Saturday said there are no directions from the House leadership to coerce or offer cash to constituents to support the People's Initiative campaign to amend the 1987 Constitution.

This comes after Vice President Sara Duterte sounded the alarm on alleged "signature-buying" in the ongoing signature campaign to amend the charter and make Congress vote jointly on changes to the Constitution.

"Wala pong instruction mula sa itaas na magkaroon ng suhulan as far as I know," Tulfo said in an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, Saturday morning.

"[I was present] during 2 or 3 meetings, pero wala naman hong sabihin na suhulan baka inisyatibo lang 'yon ng opisyal," he said.

In a statement on Friday, Vice President Duterte said the move exploited the suffering of constituents and was a disrespect to their right to make own decisions.

"Ang patuloy na pagsulong sa people’s initiative at charter change, sa kabila ng laganap na kahirapan at kawalan ng katiyakan sa ating kapayapaan at kaayusan, ay masakit na palatandaan sa kabiguang matukoy ang tunay na mga problema ng mga Pilipino at solusyonan ang mga ito," the Vice President said, adding that there are more pressing issues to address such as inflation and poverty.

Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, the Vice President's brother, has also come out against the signature campaign, saying it "is not the people’s voice but the voice of a few who wanted to perpetuate themselves in power."

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has filed a Resolution of Both Houses to amend economic provisions in the Constitution, which Speaker Martin Romualdez has indicated the lower chamber will support.

Despite that, supporters of People's Initiative continue to gather signatures, with lists from hundreds of cities and municipalities already submitted to the Commission on Elections.

Tulfo on Saturday also assured the public that the House will still keep their focus on other legislative work.

— Teleradyo Serbisyo, 20 January 2023