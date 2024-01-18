Home  >  News

Charter change advocate bullish on people's initiative

Posted at Jan 18 2024 10:02 PM

A leading advocate of a people's initiative to amend the Philippine constitution expects it to culminate in a plebiscite by July.

Congressman Joey Salceda said economic amendments to the charter will have a lasting impact on the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 18, 2024
