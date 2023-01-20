MANILA -- Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Friday bared the alleged participation of some Bureau of Immigration (BI) staff in the trafficking of Filipinos in Cambodia who were then forced to work as "crypto scammers" for a Chinese mafia.

Hontiveros cited the testimony of alias "Miles," one of the victims rescued in Cambodia.

Miles shared that some of her fellow trafficking victims were instructed to exit the country from Clark, Pampanga, as the agent who recruited them had contacts with Immigration officers in that airport.

According to Miles, recruiters would pay around P75,000 to P100,000 to Immigration officers for every Filipino that they allow to exit without question.

“Kung totoo, nakakalungkot na mismong mga empleyado ng gobyerno ang siyang nagpapahamak sa kapwa nating Pilipino," the senator said.

Hontiveros said Immigration officials and airport terminal managers will be invited to the upcoming hearing of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality to tackle the "incessant cases of outbound human trafficking of Filipinos."

“Mananagot ang sinumang mga nakikipagkuntsaba sa mga illegal recruiter at mga sindikato para mambiktima ng Pilipino," the legislator said.

Last year, Hontiveros also uncovered the trafficking of Filipinos in Myanmar to work as "crypto scammers."