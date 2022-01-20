Pacquiao looks forward to joining presidential debates

PROMDI standard bearer Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Thursday said he is eager to engage his fellow presidential candidates in a series of political debates.

The former boxing champion said the debates will be a perfect forum for him to lay down his plans should he win in the May polls.

"I’m ready and excited to join any presidential debate," Pacquiao said in a statement.

"Itong mga debate ng mga gustong mamuno sa ating bansa ay isang magandang paraan upang aming mailahad ang aming saloobin, layunin at programa para sa bayan at para sa ating mga mamamayan."

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) is planning a series of presidential debates to give the voters the opportunity to further scrutinize the candidates.

COMELEC spokesperson James Jimenez, however, said that the participation in the debates is not mandatory.



Another reason Pacquiao is looking forward to the debates is the opportunity to present his accomplishments as a public servant.

"Maganda rin itong venue upang maipaalam natin sa atin mga kababayan ang mga bagay na ating mga nagawa na bago pa man tayo pumasok sa politika at kung ano ang ating mga gagawin pa para naman guminhawa ang buhay ng mga Pilipino," said the senator.

"Ito na po ang panahon at pagkakataon para manalo ang mahihirap."

