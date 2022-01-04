PROMDI presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday promised to prioritize free housing to calamity victims, especially those who were badly hit by typhoon Odette.

The retired boxing superstar also assured the typhoon victims that they will not lose their livelihood as a result of their relocation.

“Dapat 'pag may pabahay, mayroon ding hanapbuhay. Tigilan na natin ang pagpapatayo ng mga relocation sites na inaabandona lang ng mga beneficiaries dahil wala naman silang kabuhayan,” Pacquiao said.

(If there's housing, there should also be livelihood. Let's end the practice of setting up relocation sites being abandoned by beneficiaries in search for jobs.)

Pacquiao said that the government should make also sure it will build disaster-resilient structures so that taxpayers’ money is not wasted.

He said that if elected as President, his administration will launch a massive program to build sustainable housing communities for informal settlers and those who were displaced by calamities and armed conflict.

“Free housing will be a centerpiece program of my administration... We should be able to provide free shelters for Filipino families who are renting and cannot afford socialized housing,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao has already built 5 housing communities called "Pacman Villages" in General Santos City and Sarangani Province.

He distributed the houses, financed by his personal funds, for free.