Fil-Can mom appeals for help after ex-husband allegedly kidnaps daughter

Seven-year-old Sarah with Filipino Canadian mom Mariecar Jackson.

The past three months have been an ordeal for Mariecar Jackson, an education assistant in Regina City, Canada.

The last time that Mariecar saw her seven-year old daughter Sarah was in November before her former husband Michael Gordon Jackson took the girl with him and fled.

"The last time I talked to my daughter Sarah was November 21, for a few minutes... I was able to tell her that I love her, until the line got disconnected, but I heard her tell me that she loves mom," Mariecar said.

Worrying about whether her daughter is in a safe place or if she's even eating well, Mariecar has asked for help from different government agencies and the media. "I asked help from our MP, and I asked help from our MLA and Children and Youth Advocate of Saskatchewan. I even went to Regina Police Service at one time but they all told me that it’s not their jurisdiction."

"I emailed so many networks before when my daughter was just three weeks missing... It’s just hard. I feel like somehow, as a Filipino, I'm being discriminated in this country," the mother adds.

According to Mariecar’s lawyer Jill Drennan, the court has already issued a warrant to get Sarah back from her dad. Drennan said this is the fourth time that Michael failed to return the kid to her mom, and each time, Mariecar had to ask the police for help. The police said Sarah and Michael are no longer in their last known address in Carievale, Saskatchewan, some 300 kilometers away from Regina.

Mariecar saw the two appear in an online talk show last January 7 where her ex-husband admitted that he has no intention of bringing Sarah back to her mom because she will get their daughter vaccinated.

"Mr. Jackson had a history of disobeying court orders even prior to the pandemic, prior to this vaccine issue that's being raised. There's been at least four other police assist clauses requiring him to return Sarah to Miss Jackson in the past. And we view this to be a true abduction in the sense that he has essentially noticed that he needed to return her and has taken active steps to hide with her," Drennan pointed out, adding that the court has revoked the joint custody arrangement with Michael and has given Mariecar sole custody of Sarah.

Mariecar said she will not stop until she gets Sarah back. She also issued a message for her daughter. "Anak (To my daughter), I just want you to know that mommy loves you so much and I will never stop, I will never stop looking for you and fighting for you. I just hope that you come back soon."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has asked the public for help in finding Michael. Filipino business owners in Saskatchewan plan to post Sarah's picture in their stores, while the Filipino Canadian National Congress will ask Mariecar's member of parliament for help.