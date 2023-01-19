MANILA -- The Department of Education’s (DepEd) laptop project in 2021 was overpriced by "at least P979 million," the Senate Blue Ribbon panel concluded Thursday following months of investigation into the controversial deal.

"The supply and delivery of laptop computers for public school teachers under the 2021 DepEd laptop for teachers project was overpriced by at lease P979 million," the dispositive portion of the panel's committee report stated.

In its 2021 audit report on the DepEd, the Commission on Audit flagged the purchase of P2.4 billion worth of laptops, which were deemed overpriced and "too slow" because of "outdated" processors.

The DepEd initially gave an estimate cost of P35,046 per laptop but later accepted the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) pricing at P58,300, according to the COA report.

According to the Blue Ribbon report, PS-DBM's "highly irregular" pricing was a result of their "manipulated market survey," which was "accepted and approved by DepEd without question."

The panel recommended the filing of graft and perjury charges against former DepEd officials Alain Del Pascua, Analyn Sevilla, Salvador Malana III,and Abraham Abanil, and former PS-DBM chief Lloyd Christopher Lao and ex-OIC Jasonmer Uayan.

The panel meanwhile absolved former DepEd chief Leonor Briones, with Sen. Francis Tolentino concluding that "nagamit siya" or was just used.

PS-DBM should also be abolished, the report noted, with government agencies recommended to just do their own procurement.

The panel likewise sought the recovery of P979 million "overpayment" to be put in a trust fund for teachers.

The Blue Ribbon panel's 197-page report was signed by 12 senators.

RELATED VIDEO