COA holds Ecija mayor accountable for P21-M fire damage

The Commission on Audit has held San Antonio, Nueva Ecija Mayor Arvin Salonga liable for the losses amounting to P21.99 million due to a fire that damaged their municipal building in 2013.

In a decision dated May 30, 2022 but released recently, the COA proper denied the request for relief from property accountability of Salonga due to late filing.

Salonga filed his request only on July 21, 2016, more than 3 years after the June 8, 2013 fire.

The commission cited Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code which mandates the filing of the notice of loss within 30 days from the occurrence of loss.

“He had 22 days left to file the notice of loss prior to the end of his term as mayor on June 30, 2013,” the COA proper said in the decision signed by Chairperson Rizalina Justol and Commissioners Roland Pondoc and Mario Lipana,

The commission also noted that police investigation stated that the fire could have been intentionally set off to conceal incriminating documents against Salonga whose term ended in 2013.

A criminal complaint for arson was filed by the Bureau of Fire Protection against Salonga but the complaint was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman for lack of clear evidence.

“The sample ashes and debris collected from the fire scene yielded negative for the presence of any flammable substance,” the COA noted.

For his part, Salonga submitted in 2016 a letter with affidavits of then municipal treasurer and two disinterested persons attesting to the facts and circumstances surrounding the loss.

“He also stated that the old municipal building was not insured because it was built a long time ago and was renovated or rehabilitated by past administrations,” the COA noted.

For this,Salonga was also held accountable by the commission for his negligence to insure the property during his term.

“His failure to do so deprived the municipality of the value and use of the municipal building, such great financial loss on the government’s end,” the COA said.