Jeepney drivers wait for passengers along Visayas Avenue in Quezon City on August 17, 2021. On Tuesday, Gov. Gwen Garcia said she will not enforce a "no vaccine, no ride" policy in Cebu because it was discriminatory. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

Gov. Gwen Garcia announced on Tuesday she will not adapt in Cebu the transportation department’s "no vaccine, no ride" policy, which requires commuters to show a vaccination card before using public transport.

“That is anti-poor. How can you require everyone to present their vaccination card for them to avail of public transport? As I have always said, vaccination is a matter of choice. Give that respect to the individual,” Garcia said.

Instead, she has ordered the police to set up border checkpoints to make sure there was no overloading of public vehicles and health protocols were in place. Garcia also mentioned an air purifier requirement for drivers.

“If you choose not to be vaccinated, you should not be ostracized. Why? It’s in the law itself. Why this discrimination against the vaccinated, when even the vaccinated are not considered immune and may be carriers as well? In the province of Cebu, we will not discriminate,” Garcia added.

Courtesy of Sugbo News

Buses plying provincial roads will be required to secure a trip ticket from the terminals for easy police tracking and verification.

The province has the second highest number of active cases in Central Visayas with 1,841 and 299 active cases based on Department of Health data from Tuesday, January 18.

It has so far vaccinated 39 percent of the eligible population of over 2.2 million adults. — Report from Annie Perez

