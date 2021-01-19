WalangPasok: Jan 23, Saturday is special non-working day in Bulacan

The flags of the Philippine Revolution flies high at the Provincial Capitol as Bulacan commemorated on Jan. 23, 2015 the inauguration of the First Philippine Republic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Malacañang has declared Jan. 23, 2021, Saturday, as a special non-working holiday in Bulacan province to mark the founding anniversary of the First Philippine Republic.

"It is but fitting and proper that the people of the province of Bulacan be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures," reads Proclamation 1077 that the Palace released on Tuesday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed the document.

Malacañang declares Jan. 23, 2021, Saturday as a special non-working day in Bulacan to mark the anniversary of the inauguration of the First Philippine Republic, which took place in the province. pic.twitter.com/sER8P6n189 — Jamaine Punzalan (@jmnpunzalan) January 19, 2021

The First Republic of the Philippines was established in Malolos, Bulacan on Jan. 23, 1899. It also marks the anniversary of the start of the Presidency of Emilio Aguinaldo, the country's first president.

The Malolos Republic was the culmination of the Philippine Revolution, which began with the Katipunan and led to the creation of the First Constitution and Republican Government of Asia, according to the government's journal, the Official Gazette.

Prior to that, the Philippines was colonized by Spain from 1521.

