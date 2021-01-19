Military recovers firearms, speedboat in Sulu in operation vs Abu Sayyaf

Members of the 11th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army recovered high-powered firearms and a speedboat allegedly owned by the Abu Sayyaf Group. Courtesy of Joint Task Force Sulu

MANILA - Members of the 11th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army on Monday recovered high-powered firearms and a speedboat allegedly owned by the Abu Sayyaf Group in Indanan, Sulu.

"The operation resulted in the capture of a speed boat, one (1) M16 Rifle attached with M203 grenade launcher, several magazines and ammunitions, one hand grenade, seven cellphones with SIM cards, and several personal belongings," said 11th Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales in a statement.

The firearms and speedboat were recovered during an operation against a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group in the area. The items were recovered following a tip from a civilian, officials added.

Gonzales said the recovery of said weapons, as well as the recent surrender of 17 ASG members, will put the bandit group at a disadvantage.

"Once again, a kidnapping is foiled. This means no food and no ammunitions for the ASG bandits. We are taking this opportunity; the Special Forces is in pursuit and the rest of the 1101st troops are on the look out,” he added.