The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on Thursday said it is awaiting the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the request to suspend the scheduled implementation of the 5 percent premium hike on member contributions for 2024.

This, after Malacañang said in a statement that Marcos Jr. is studying the possible deferment of the hike that was earlier recommended by Health Secretary Ted Herbosa.

PhilHealth acting vice president Rey Baleña said members of the PhilHealth board met Wednesday night to discuss the matter.

“Well, tayo po ay nakikipag-ugnayan pa sa ating board secretariat sapagkat alam ninyo po, napakahaba noong board meeting, I understand, ginabi po sila diyan. So, tayo po ay nag-aantabay pa ‘no ng mga agreements doon sa nasabi pong pagpupulong. At pagdating naman po sa recommendation po ni Secretary of Health, Sec. Ted Herbosa, tayo po ay lubos na iginagalang natin ang view at pananaw ng atin pong secretary of health tungkol po sa bagay na ito,” Baleña said in a televised briefing.

“At ito naman po ay pinag-aaralan na po ng ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. at tayo ay mag-aantabay sa magiging direktiba po nila ukol po sa issue na ito," he added.