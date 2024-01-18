DepEd drafts guidelines for reversion to June-March calendar

Students attend their class at the Payatas B Elementary School in Quezon City on August 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

The Department of Education (DepEd) has drafted guidelines for the reversion to the old June-March school calendar following proposals from education stakeholders.

Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) said DepEd officials presented the said draft during a consultation meeting on Tuesday.

TDC earlier requested DepEd to review the current school calendar as many students and teachers complained of hot weather inside the schools especially during the summer season.

“Doon sa draft ay mapapaaga iyong pagtatapos ng school year 2022-2023. Ito po ay magiging May 31, instead of June 14. That is the first adjustment po,” TDC Chairperson Benjo Basas said.

“Ang plano ay by 2025 to 2026 pa po papasok doon sa June,” he added.

For the transition period, Basas said school break will be shortened, leaving teachers with fewer rest days.

“Batay sa Department of Education policies po, ay mayroon tayo sana tayo least 180 non-negotiable na teaching days o school days at kapag napaaga po tayo ay papasok almost 179 days po iyon. May isang araw na mimiss at gagawin po naming iyan ay maghahabol kami sa klase sa ating mga bata,” he said.

“Ito po ang sacrifices na necessary,” he added.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers favors the said proposal but reminded DepEd that it should make sure that teachers are still given their well-deserved break.

“Huwag lang talagang walang bakasyon ang mga teachers pero kami pinaninindigan namin na dapat 60 days hindi siya ma-compromise pero kung may sakripisyo na dadanasin ang teachers ng kaunti, tingin ko naman ang teachers ay papayag na,” ACT Partylist Rep. France Castro said.

The DepEd said it supports proposals to adjust the school calendar and it is still crafting the details of the implementation.

It might also call again for another round of consultations with other education stakeholders.

“That is the direction that the DepEd has been going for since last year. It is just a matter of how and when to revert back,” DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas said.

“It just a matter of looking or balancing na magkaroon tayo ng consideration sa legal factors and other climatic factors, para lang po magkaroon tayo ng consensus kung kailan,” Bringas added.

Should this be approved, the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA) hopes that private schools will be given sufficient time to prepare for the adjustment.

While they are allowed to craft and implement their own school calendar yearly, they are only allowed to do so within specific dates recommended by DepEd.

“Dapat gradual transition kasi ang nakikita namin kapag aprupt o biglaan ang balik sa odl school calendar magiging 2 weeks lang ang pahinga ng ating students, ng ating mga teachers, and of course hindi enough iyan for the schools to prepare for the next school year,” COCOPEA legal counsel Atty. Kristine Carmina Manaoag said.