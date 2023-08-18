Teachers get ready for coming school year

MULTIMEDIA
Teachers get ready for the coming school year
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 18 2023 12:09 PM
Grade-3 teachers from Aurora Elementary School in San Andres, Manila prepare teaching modules on the last day of the Brigada Eskwela 2023 on Friday, to be distributed to their pupils for the coming school year. School year 2023-20224 starts on August 29 in all public schools.
