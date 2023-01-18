Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa (center) speaks to the media after the Philippines' Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) acquitted her and Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) on the four tax evasion charges filed in 2018 on January 18, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Journalist and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa was acquitted by the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) on 4 counts of tax-related charges filed against her and her media company Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC).

The CTA First Division handed down the verdict on Wednesday, finding Ressa and RHC not guilty on 3 counts of failure to supply correct information and one count of tax evasion, amounting to P70 million worth of basic tax.

The Department of Justice, which filed the charges in 2018, had said that RHC allegedly failed to file value-added tax (VAT) returns for the 3rd and 4th quarter and income tax return in 2015, in violation of Section 255 of the Tax Code.

DOJ also alleged that Ressa and RHC violated section 254 of the Tax Code, or an attempt to evade payment of taxes.

Ressa had pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and paid a bail of P204,000 at the CTA in 2020.

Ressa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov in 2021, still faces 3 other criminal cases, including a cyber libel conviction, currently on appeal, for which she could face nearly 7 years in prison.

"Today, facts win. Truth wins," a defiant Ressa told reporters outside the Manila courtroom shortly after the court handed down its ruling.

"These charges were politically motivated," Ressa said. "We were able to prove that Rappler is not a tax evader."

The 59-year-old has been battling a series of cases that media advocates say were filed due to her criticism of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his drug war, which claimed thousands of lives.

Duterte's government said previously it had nothing to do with any of the cases against Ressa.

Ressa and Muratov were awarded the 2021 Nobel for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression".

Asked what the tax court ruling meant, Ressa said: "Hope. That's what it provides."

Despite the ruling, the future of Rappler, which Ressa founded about a decade ago, remains uncertain.

It is still fighting a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) order to close it for allegedly violating a constitutional ban on foreign ownership in media.

The news organization, which remains operational, is accused of allowing foreigners to take control of its website through its parent company Rappler Holdings' issuance of "depositary receipts".

Under the constitution, investment in media is reserved for Filipinos or Filipino-controlled entities.

The case springs from a 2015 investment by the US-based Omidyar Network, established by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Omidyar Network later transferred its Rappler investment to the site's local managers to stave off efforts to shut it down.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in September he would not interfere in Ressa's cases, citing the separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches of government.

— With reports from Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

