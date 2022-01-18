Members of the Manila Health Department (MHD) administer COVID-19 vaccine at the Quirino Grandstand Drive-thru vaccination site in Manila on Jan. 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines this week will begin tapping drugstores and clinics as COVID-19 vaccination sites, officials said, as coronavirus infections hovered at record highs.

Vince Dizon, Presidential Adviser for COVID-19 response, said infections among vaccination staff prompted authorities to seek the help of pharmacies and clinics, which “responded immediately to the call of the national government."

The following 7 pharmacies will offer COVID-19 booster jabs from Thursday, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Healthway Manila clinic

Mercury Drug Malate, Pres. Quirino Ave.

South Star SSD Marikina

Watsons, SM Supercenter Pasig

Generika Drugstore Signal 1 in Taguig

The Generics Pharmacy, Parañqaque

Qualimed Clinic, McKinley Road in Makati

Local governments will still handle the registration and documentation for the program, while drugstores and clinics will head the actual inoculation, Nograles said in a press briefing.

Following a weeklong pilot run, the program dubbed “Resbakuna sa mga Botika” would be expanded to other drugstores across the country, Dizon said in a taped meeting with officials that aired on Tuesday.

“This will greatly assist po our local government units and the DOH para po dagdag po itong mga personnel para magbabakuna,” said Dizon.

“At the same time po, madi-decentralize pa po natin more iyong ating bakunahan. Instead of just being focused on the big vaccination sites… we will have smaller but more widely spread vaccination sites in the form of our botikas (drugstores),” he continued.

(This will greatly assist po our local government units and the DOH with additional personnel for vaccination. At the same time, we will decentralize our inoculation further.)

President Rodrigo Duterte, who presided over the meeting, replied,

“Maganda ‘yan (that’s good), expedient.”

Daily coronavirus infections have hit record highs several times this month, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, prompting a tightening of mobility curbs. On Monday, the Philippines started a ban on unvaccinated people from public transport.

The country has recorded more than 3.24 million cases and nearly 53,000 deaths overall.

It has so far fully inoculated about half of its population, but many areas outside the capital region are lagging behind.

— With a report from Reuters