MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso announced on Tuesday that the city government will open the new Manila Zoo on Wednesday.

The zoo will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, Domagoso said in a press conference at the Manila City Hall. No walk ins will be allowed.

He said a thousand visitors per day would be accommodated for free at the Manila Zoo. The city government will then look at the possibility of increasing the number of visitors as the days go by.

The 5-hectare zoo can accommodate up to 16,000 people before the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

“Wala tayong wallk-in, pero maaari na po kayo, as we speak today, live na po ang ating registration, punta na kayo sa www.manilazoo.ph and get your free ticket for 1,000 individuals," said Domagoso.

(We don't have walk ins but you can register at www.manilazoo.ph.)

The local chief executive also explained that the webpage has features which allow a registrant to fill out the details of individuals in a group or family who will join the tour.

Each enrolled individual will be given their respective QR codes. The code will be presented upon entrance as the ticket.

Domagoso said that senior citizens, as well as minors aged 12 to 17, would be allowed entry in Manila Zoo since they could have their COVID-19 shots (first, second or booster) inside the facility.

”Gusto ko kasi makapamasyal yung mga bata saka yung lola, sa totoo lang... Gusto ko yun sariwang hangin, time to spend together sa family. Yung mga tatay, nanay, alam mo yun? Makapamasayal, walang tosgas," he said.

(I want the elderly and the children to be able to tour. I also want to breathe fresh air, and spend the time together with my family without any expenses.)

But he stressed that those who want to have their shots at the Manila Zoo will need to register via www.manilacovid19vaccine.ph.

He also appealed to visitors to patiently use the online queueing system, as they anticipate high traffic.

He encouraged visitors to bring their own food since stalls are not yet available inside. He noted, however, that visitors could also go out temporarily should they opt to eat outside of Manila Zoo, without the need to register again.

