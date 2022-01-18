President Rodrigo Duterte gives a statement after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Jan. 10, 2022. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte commended the military for its “tireless toil” and said he was satisfied with the performance of the national police despite a few “bad eggs.”

Duterte made the statement during a taped meeting with officials where the military summarized its contributions to the government response to typhoon Odette, the strongest storm of 2021 that struck last month.

“Utility worker itong mga sundalo, ‘yan. Bagyo, baha, sunog, landslide, away, kanila ‘yan,” Duterte said in the meeting that aired on Tuesday.

“‘Pag wala kang ma-mobilize, mga ganitong biglaan na there’s a lot of people to be assisted, sundalo lang talaga ‘yan matawag mo na para matulong, na hindi magsabi hindi.”

(These soldiers are utility workers. Storms, floods, landslides, conflicts, they’re there. If you cannot mobilize anyone during instances where there’s a lot of people to be assisted, you can only call on soldiers to help, they won’t say no.)

He said policemen can also be tapped during emergencies “to a certain extent.”

“Itong pulis medyo kailangan, ano —depende sa CO [commanding officer] nila, sa kanilang superior… ‘Pag iyong nasa taas na pulis malinis, sigurado pababa ‘yan malinis,” Duterte said.



(These policemen depend on their COs, superiors. If those above are clean, those below are surely clean, too.)

“But if the head happens to be a corrupt officer, down below, corruption malakas (is strong).”

Video courtesy of PTV

Duterte said some police generals were involved in illegal drugs when his presidency started.

Other controversies that hounded the PNP during Duterte’s term include killings in his drug war, the ransom and murder of a South Korean businessman, and alleged corruption, among others.

“But overall, actually ang pulis, I am satisfied. Magtatapos na ako ng term ko. For the so many years I have been there, commander in chief, okay ang performance except a few,” said the President.

(But overall actually, the police, I am satisfied. I am about to end my term. For the so many years I have been there, as commander in chief, their performance was okay, except a few.)

“There will always be bad eggs. Basta ang organization na ganoon kalawak, meron talagang scalawag,” he said of the 221,000-strong police force.

(As long as the organization is that big, there will scalawags.)

Duterte noted that former military generals in his Cabinet headed the cleanup of the Manila Bay and Boracay island, as well as the country’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement.

“I am praising the military because they deserve it,” he said.

“In behalf of the Filipino people, I would like to commend, salute the Armed Forces for their tireless toil during times of need, times of crisis, and the time to help your fellow man,” added Duterte.