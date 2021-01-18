PH logs 2,163 new COVID-19 cases as DOH monitors possible holiday surge

Commuters try the newest contact tracing app launched by MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on January 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines reported 2,163 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the country's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 502,736.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the tally does not include data from 4 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH said it will observe this week’s cases to see if the increase that began last week is due to the spread of the disease during the holiday season.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of additional COVID-19 cases are Davao City with 134, Cagayan province with 100, Quezon City with 99, Leyte province with 93, and Cavite province with 75.

The DOH also reported 14 new COVID-related deaths, or a total of 9,909 fatalities.

Total recoveries went up by only 2 to 465,988.

There are 26,839 active cases, or 5.3 percent of the cumulative total.

The DOH said it is monitoring the spike in cases in Cebu, Region II and the Cordillera Administrative Region, among other areas.

The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Last week, the new UK COVID-19 variant, which is said to be more transmissible, has been detected in the country.