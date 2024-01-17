MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday reaffirmed his support for uniformed members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, amid persistent rumors of a destabilization plot against his administration within the military and the Philippine National Police.

The Philippine leader made the statement as he received AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner and the commanding officers of the military's 3 branches of services in Malacañang for a New Year’s call on Wednesday morning. PNP Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda and other top police officials were present.

“With an increased 2024 budget for the DND, we're dedicated to ensuring the well-being of our uniformed personnel and their families. This commitment is evident in our support for the Revised AFP Modernization Program and the Pension and Gratuity Fund, ensuring financial stability for military and civilian personnel,” Marcos said on social media.

Marcos meets with military and police leaders. @bongbongmarcos/Instagram Marcos meets with military and police leaders. @bongbongmarcos/Instagram Marcos meets with military and police leaders. @bongbongmarcos/Instagram Marcos meets with military and police leaders. @bongbongmarcos/Instagram

Marcos Jr also announced that he approved “a specific budget for rice subsidies and Tertiary Health Care at the AFP Medical Center for advanced medical services and overall wellness support.”

The AFP and PNP had repeatedly dismissed rumors that its members are plotting a destabilize the Marcos administration.

Watch more News on iWantTFC