Jeepney groups plan new transport caravan this month

Transport group PISTON is planning a new transport caravan this month in protest of the government's public utility vehicle modernization program.

PISTON national president Mody Floranda said he will need to coordinate with other transport groups for a nationwide caravan, which will be conducted later this month.

Huge traffic jams disrupted travel in Metro Manila as two jeepney groups PISTON and Manibela held a protest caravan Tuesday to oppose the PUV modernization program.

Floranda said some 5,000-6,000 people including more than 300 jeepneys joined the transport caravan, which reached up to the early hours of Wednesday.

"May 5,000-6,000 nagpaabot ng madaling araw," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.