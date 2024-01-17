15 marijuana plantation sites discovered in Benguet

A marijuana plantation site in Kibungan town in Benguet province. Handout/NBI.

MANILA — Authorities have discovered at least 15 marijuana plantation sites in Kibungan town, Benguet province, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said Wednesday.

The NBI said operatives from its Cordillera Regional Office and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized on January 10 about 40,500 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants, with an estimated value of P8.1 million, in a land area of 8,100 square meters.

The operation stemmed from a report of an informant.

NBI said the marijuana plants were already ready for harvest.

Although no cultivators nor growers of the plants were apprehended, the NBI said documentation and destruction of the marijuana plants still ensued.