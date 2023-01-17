Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha. Courtesy of Karapatan-Central Visayas

MANILA — The Philippine National Police on Tuesday denied involvement in the alleged abduction of development workers Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha in the port of Cebu City.

The families of the pair claimed they were arrested by men who identified themselves as police officers.

"It's not the policy of the police to just do these things. What we do is we arrest people after we have found evidence against them then we charged them in court. That is how our criminal justice system works," Central Visayas police spokesperson Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare said.

"The PNP is not involved in this particular case and the fact that the 2 victims are now safe could really help us investigate [and] really know what happened in this case," he told ANC's "Rundown".

The Police Regional Office 7 has "ordered an impartial, thorough and swift investigation regarding the incident and all the agencies involved," Pelare said.

The Philippine Coast Guard and the local police initially denied there was a commotion at the port at the time of the supposed abduction, according to Dennis Abarrientos, spokesperson of rights group Karapatan-Central Visayas.

A video released by the group showed Gumanao and Dayoha allegedly being shoved inside a van at the port after they arrived from Cagayan de Oro on Jan. 10.

According to Pelare, Gumanao was previously arrested for violation of the Public Assembly Act.

"Other than that, we have not found any reason that the police or any other individuals would arrest these 2 victims," he said.

Gumanao and Dayoha were found in Carmen town, north of Cebu, on Jan. 16 where they were left by their supposed abductors.