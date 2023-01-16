Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian. Handout photo

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian is confident that China and the Philippines can find a way to manage maritime disputes and resolve differences by being “mutually respectful” and refraining “from imposing one’s will on the other.”

In his speech during the Chinese Embassy’s Lunar New Year reception, Huang said both countries “have every reason to share a peaceful neighborhood.”

"We have the wisdom and capability to properly manage differences and eliminate interference. It is only natural for even the closest friends to have differences. What is about true friends is they always find a way to manage and resolve differences,” Huang said.

“As long as we are mutually respectful, ready to find common ground and refrain from imposing one’s will on the other, we will find a way to properly handle differences and resolve problems. To this end, we will strengthen maritime communication mechanisms, explore practical maritime cooperation, turn challenges into opportunities and build the South China Sea into the sea of peace, friendship and cooperation,” he added.

Huang said that in his visit to Beijing, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. also agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume discussions on oil and gas joint exploration, with both sides expected to engage each other for the details.

Huang said that Marcos’ visit “drew warm response” from the public, saying that deepening friendly cooperation “is what our peoples long for.”

“We all can feel that this visit has received positive and warm responses of the public of our two countries, amply demonstrating that China-Philippine friendship is the desire of the people, with the trend of our times and the right thing to do for both countries. We shall remain committed to be good neighbors, helping each other… sharing affinity and good partners pursuing win-win cooperation,” Huang said.

In a video message, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greeted the Chinese Filipino community with “Gong Xi Fa Cai”, wishing the good fortune and prosperity, adding that the Lunar New Year is an opportunity to strengthen ties as a nation.

“Let this occasion be an opportunity to look into our cultural and historical richness as a people and to strengthen the ties that bind us as a nation,” Marcos said.

In her video message, First Lady Liza Marcos also conveyed her greetings for the New Year in Mandarin. In a video message, Vice President Sara Duterte also expressed her best wishes.

Guests during the reception included Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, former Foreign Affairs Secretary and current Philippine Ambassador to UK Teodoro Locsin, Jr., US Embassy Charges d’Affaires Heather Variava, and basketball player Liu Chuanxing of the Bay Area Dragons.