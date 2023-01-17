Caloocan LGU launches own Kadiwa stalls

Photo courtesy of Caloocan PIO

MANILA — The local government of Caloocan City on Tuesday offered affordable vegetables at its own Kadiwa stalls.

Located at the C-Cube Complex at the City Hall South, the stalls offer staple spices such as onions, garlic, and others.

Caloocan City Mayor Dale Malapitan said the Kadiwa stores presented a cheaper alternative to rising food prices for its residents.

Onions were sold for as low as P150 per kilo, garlic at P90 per kilo, and rice for P930 per cavan.

Although a one-day offer for now, the Caloocan local government vows to initiate similar efforts in the coming days.