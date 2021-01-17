PH virus tally breaches half a million less than a year after first case

MANILA - The Philippines now has more than half a million COVID-19 cases as the Department of Health reported 1,895 new cases on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 500,577.

The grim milestone comes less than a year after the first case was confirmed in the country.

The DOH also reported 5,868 new recoveries pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 465,991.

This meant that the country has a total of 24,691 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Eleven more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 9,895.

A new strain of the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in the United Kingdom, has been spreading globally.

This new and more transmissible UK variant has already been detected in the Philippines, the DOH said last week.

The government has said it is eyeing to use 4 COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and China by the first 3 months of 2021.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China, which was confirmed by the DOH on Jan. 30, last year.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 94.49 million people and caused over 2 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 23.75 million infections and over 395,000 deaths.

India follows the US with 10.56 million infections. Brazil ranks third with 8.56 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 209,000 COVID-19 fatalities.