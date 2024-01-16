MANILA — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday apologized for a video that its personnel took of the late actor Ronaldo Valdez.

"The QCPD extends its sincere apologies to the Gibbs family regarding the recent incident where a member of our police force inappropriately took a video of the late Mr. Ronaldo Valdez," it said in a statement.

"We acknowledge the gravity of this lapse in judgment of some of our personnel, and we deeply regret any distress this may have caused," the QCPD added.

Valdez's family on Monday sought a public apology from the police for its alleged mishandling of the investigation into the actor's death after sensitive information was made public, including the video and his home address.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Five police officers involved in the investigation will face administrative charges, including neglect of duty, grave misconduct, and violation of the cybercrime law, the QCPD said. It said it would also initiate legal action against civilians suspected of spreading the video.

"We assure you that such incidents will not be tolerated, and we are implementing stricter measures to prevent their recurrence," the QCPD said.

"Meanwhile, the QCPD urges the Gibbs family to file a criminal case against those involved in the proliferation of the said video," it continued.

Valdez's on-screen career spanned nearly six decades. His last project was on ABS-CBN's "2 Good 2 Be True," where his portrayal of "Lolo Sir" endeared him to younger audiences.

His list of films include "May Minamahal," "The Mistress," and "Seven Sundays."