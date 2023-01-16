'Disturbing' online posts prompt SC to revise lawyers' code - Singh

The Supreme Court building in Padre Faura, Manila on Aug. 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Several "disturbing" online posts pushed the high tribunal to revise its decades-old code governing the conduct of lawyers, Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh said Monday.

The proposed Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability will now regulate the use of social media, which will include a prohibition on sharing of fake news.

"To be very candid, it was actually several posts that came out on social media that prompted and really pushed the court to finally constitute the sub-committee for the revision of the code," Singh told ANC's "Rundown".

"These posts were very disturbing and of grave concern to the high court particularly because of certain accusations and statements, which were at the very least irresponsible," she added.

Singh believed it is the "perfect time" to update the guide for lawyers' conduct.

The 34-year-old Code of Professional Responsibility has been the body of rules regulating both the professional and personal conduct of Filipino lawyers since it was adopted by the high court on June 21, 1988.

"We know that for the longest time there have been no set of rules or body of rules governing the use of social media and social media has been around for a while," she said.

Singh added, "So, updating the code and making it more relevant and responsive to how law practice is at the present has become imperative."

Also among the proposed changes is a prohibition on dating, having sexual or romantic relationships with clients.