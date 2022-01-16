The Metro Manila skyline seen from Pasig City on April 1, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Metro Manila on Sunday recorded its lowest temperature so far this Amihan season at 19.7 degrees Celsius, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The cold temperature was registered at 5:30 a.m. at the PAGASA Science Garden station in Quezon City, the state weather bureau said.

BRRR IT’S COLD IN HERE 🥶🥶🥶



Metro Manila records its lowest temperature so far this Amihan season and this year at 19.7°C. It was observed 5:30am today, 16 January 2022, at the PAGASA Science Garden station in Quezon City. pic.twitter.com/iJzd9gxsi1 — Ariel Rojas (@arielrojasPH) January 16, 2022

PAGASA said the top 10 stations that recorded the lowest temperatures in the country on Sunday morning are:

Baguio City, Benguet - 11.0°C

Tanay, Rizal - 18.0°C

Casiguran, Aurora - 18.6°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - 18.6°C

Malaybalay, Bukidnon - 19.0°C

Basco, Batanes - 19.1°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 19.1°C

Sinait, Ilocos Sur - 19.5°C

Science Garden, Quezon City - 19.7°C

Abucay, Bataan - 19.8°C

The lowest temperature drop in Metro Manila was 14.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Jan. 11, 1914, according to PAGASA.

The onset of the amihan season, which prevails over the eastern part of the Philippines, was declared last Oct. 26, 2021.

Last Dec. 31, Benguet province recorded the coldest temperature of the season at 7.7 degrees Celsius.

— With a report from Ariel Rojas and Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

