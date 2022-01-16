Former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña says he contracted COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Osmeña

MANILA — Former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña announced Sunday he tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is my responsibility in the interest of transparency to inform you that I felt mild chills this morning and just tested positive for COVID," Osmeña said in a social media post.

Osmeña said no one else in his household was found infected with the disease but he will be isolating in a separate room.

The former local chief executive said he is in touch with people he recently came in contact with.

Osmeña added that his household would not accept visitors until it was safe.

"Please do not be worried, I will be fine. Pulse Oximeter is reading 97-98, and other than the mild chills, I’m feeling okay," he said.

On Saturday, Cebu City reported 438 new COVID-19 cases. It currently has 2,096 active infections, data from the health department showed.

— Report from Annie Perez

