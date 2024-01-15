Taguig now operates 14 'Embo' schools, transition concluded: DepEd

MANILA — The Department of Education said Monday that the city government of Taguig will operate 14 schools in the "embo" or enlisted men's barangays that have been transferred from Makati.
The DepEd said in a statement that the schools will be managed and operated by Taguig's school division as stated in a memorandum of agreement signed by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano and Makati Mayor Abby Binay.
These are the 14 schools:
- Makati Science High School
- Comembo Elementary School
- Rizal Elementary School
- Pembo Elementary School
- Benigno “Ninoy” S. Aquino High School
- Tibagan High School
- Fort Bonifacio Elementary School
- Fort Bonifacio High School
- Pitogo Elementary School
- Pitogo High School
- Cembo Elementary School
- East Rembo Elementary School
- West Rembo Elementary School
- South Cembo Elementary School
The "full transition" of the schools' operations from Makati to Taguig began on Jan. 1.
The DepEd said that it is "grateful" to the local governments of the two cities for an "orderly transition of the schools."
"While there are still specific issues and appeals that shall be left to the final determination of the proper authorities, the transition has been finally concluded," DepEd said.