Taguig now operates 14 'Embo' schools, transition concluded: DepEd

Uniformed personnel participate during the Brigada Eskwela Kickoff inside the Comembo Elementary School in Makati on August 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Education said Monday that the city government of Taguig will operate 14 schools in the "embo" or enlisted men's barangays that have been transferred from Makati.

The DepEd said in a statement that the schools will be managed and operated by Taguig's school division as stated in a memorandum of agreement signed by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano and Makati Mayor Abby Binay.

These are the 14 schools:

Makati Science High School

Comembo Elementary School

Rizal Elementary School

Pembo Elementary School

Benigno “Ninoy” S. Aquino High School

Tibagan High School

Fort Bonifacio Elementary School

Fort Bonifacio High School

Pitogo Elementary School

Pitogo High School

Cembo Elementary School

East Rembo Elementary School

West Rembo Elementary School

South Cembo Elementary School

The "full transition" of the schools' operations from Makati to Taguig began on Jan. 1.

The DepEd said that it is "grateful" to the local governments of the two cities for an "orderly transition of the schools."

"While there are still specific issues and appeals that shall be left to the final determination of the proper authorities, the transition has been finally concluded," DepEd said.