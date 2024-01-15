Coast Guard rescues 6 motorbanca passengers off Surigao del Norte

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday rescued 6 passengers of a distressed motorbanca in the waters off Barangay Rizal in Socorro, Surigao del Norte.



The PCG said the distressed motorbanca departed the Socorro Feeder Port on Bucas Grande Island en route to Dapa town on Siargao Island.

Strong wind and big waves damaged the boat's rudder, requiring a rescue.



The motorbanca encountered a gust of wind followed by big waves on its way to its destination, causing damage to its rudder.

The coast guard towed the motorbanca back to Socorro after rescuing its 6 passengers.