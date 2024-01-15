Baguio Water District sources negative for fecal coliform

BAGUIO CITY -- Water sources of the Baguio Water District (BWD) -- which supplies water to a big portion of the northern Luzon city's central business district -- tested negative for the bacteria fecal coliform, the Baguio City Public Information Office (PIO) said Monday.



"Results of the initial microbiological test on water samples collected from various water sources of the BWD showed 'NEGATIVE' for Thermotolerant Coliform Organisms (commonly referred to as fecal coliforms) based on the summary of laboratory analyses conducted on 09 January 2024, following reported complaints of acute gastroenteritis," the PIO said in a Facebook post.



The water sources samples were collected from were Harrison Deepwell, Market Deepwell, Camp Allen Tank, City Hall Deepwell, Malvar 2 Deepwell, and Kisad Deepwell.



The office added that the water storage tank and water meter at the parking extension of a popular mall in the city also turned out negative for bacterial contaminants.



"In addition, test results of the water samples taken from SM City Baguio’s cistern tank and at the water meter located along the parking extension returned negative for bacterial contaminants. The cistern tank is supplied by the BWD to augment their daily water demand, on top of their water deliveries from private haulers," it said.



"All nine (9) water samples collected produced negative results via the chromogenic/enzyme substrate rapid test which are compliant with the 2017 Philippines National Standard for Drinking Water in respect to fecal coliform organisms. This test is used for the rapid detection and identification of microorganisms within 18-24 hours," it added.



The BWD is coordinating with the Baguio LGU through the City Health Services Office (CHSO) to test all of the district's water sources, including the collection of samples from private water suppliers or delivery services, the PIO said.



A number of stool samples from the diarrhea outbreak at Baguio General Hospital have tested positive for norovirus and sapovirus, both associated with stomach flu, the city government announced Sunday.



Diarrhea cases, meanwhile, have been on a downtrend days since the outbreak was declared last Wednesday.



LIFESTYLE CHANGES AMID OUTBREAK



Baguio residents are feeling changes in their lifestyle since the diarrhea outbreak in the Philippine summer capital.



Purified water vendor Linda Sakiting has been selling out her entire stock of water gallons within just a day.



Sakiting shared that before the outbreak, her deliveries were scheduled every three days.



"Minsan may bumibili ng dalawa, tatlo. Ginagamit daw sa panluto iyong iba, pansabaw sa ulam," she told ABS-CBN News.



"Sa aming mga nagtitinda, okay lang kasi at least nakakatinda kami... Mas mahal ang mineral water kesa faucet pero... nakakaiwas ka sa sakit," she added.



Meanwhile, milk tea shop owner Alexis Caloc admitted he has been tallying low revenues in the store since the outbreak hit the city.



"Medyo wala na kasing bumibili... Kaya ginagawa ko, pag may bumili, sinu-sure ko na iyong mineral, pinapakulo ko rin," he said.



"Pag iyong nahugasan ko na, binabanlawan ko pa ng mineral kaya naapektuhan din. Lagi akong bumibili ng mineral na ngayon, panghugas, panbanlaw. Mahirap pag naapektuhan din iyong mga customer," he added.



Mayor Benjamin Magalong said this was not a permanent situation.



He wants to determine the main source that led to the unusual increase and clustering of diarrhea cases in the city.



"According to the Baguio Water District, iyong water from their pipe, from their source, filtered then goes to distribution lines - basta hindi dumaan sa isang intermediate na stockage like water tank - it's potable water. You can drink it. Kaya lang, nagte-test pa tayo eh. Tuloy tuloy ang testing. Iyong first water specimen na routine tested for viral, iyong test result would come out by Wednesday pa. So mabuti na siguro na part of the containment and prevention measure natin is iwasan na lang munang uminom [ng tap water]," Magalong said in a press conference on Sunday.



The Department of Health (DOH) said safe drinking water and good hand hygiene are still the best measures to prevent diarrhea.



"Because we think it may likely be due to water, so we have to use treated water. So either purified, distilled water for both drinking and cooking. We also have to continue practicing good hand hygiene, such as washing our hands before and after using the toilet, before and after eating, and when caring for sick household members. Also, when caring for sick household members, we should be careful in cleaning up fecal material or vomit, and disinfecting contaminated surfaces," said Dr. Ian Christian Gonzales from the DOH-Epidemiology Bureau.



"These viruses or even bacteria are easily killed using our common household bleach or other common commercial disinfectants. And lastly, if we are feeling sick, if we still have diarrhea, we know that it's infectious, nakakahawa po siya. So it's better to rest and stay at home while we are still stick, and also to avoid preparing food if we still have symptoms," he added.



Magalong vowed to go after erring establishments liable for the outbreak.



"Ang focus natin kasi is to identify the cause and the circumstances surrounding this outbreak. Hindi muna priority na i-determine iyong mga violations nila. Once na everything normalized, babalikan namin iyong mga iyan. At aalamin namin ngayon, iimbestigahan namin. Were they able to comply with our sanitation code?" he said.



Last weekend, many tourists flocked to Baguio City, as reported cases are decreasing.



Is this a sign the outbreak will soon be over?



Magalong said, "Unless we'll be able to identify the causes and circumstances, saka pa lang natin masasabi confidently na tapos na. Pero looking at the current trend, iyong epidemiological curve, we're getting there."