Viruses associated with stomach flu found in some stool samples: Baguio LGU

MANILA -- As its probe on the source of the diarrhea outbreak continues, the local government of Baguio said some stool samples tested positive for norovirus and sapovirus, which are usually associated with stomach flu.

In a press briefing on Sunday, acting city health officer Dr. Celia Brillantes said this comes after stool samples from the Baguio General Hospital were submitted to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), and underwent gastrointestinal and virological testing.

"Ten stool samples were submitted, and five were positive for Norovirus - so 50 percent - and three out of the 10 - or 30 percent - were positive for Sapovirus. Two samples were also positive for both Norovirus and Sapovirus," Brillantes explained.

Still, Brillantes said these are still inconclusive results to identify the main source of the contamination, as more tests are being done.

Earlier, some water samples already tested positive for bacteria e coli, which indicates fecal contamination, according to the official.

Brillantes explained the same establishments will be tested again until they are found negative from the said bacteria.

She added they will soon shift their surveillance from the self-reporting system to the clinical or health facility-based reporting, wherein they will talk to actual patients and get samples from them for testing.

TRANSMISSION, PREVENTION OF NOROVIRUS AND SAPOVIRUS

Dr. Donnabel Panes of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) explained norovirus and sapovirus, which were found in some stool samples, are the "most common cause[s] of acute viral outbreak now".

"There has been a documented outbreak of the same causative agent in Mindanao region. Since we already have those machines to document them, now we are able to document these already. So it's an eye opener for everyone that virus can also cause an outbreak," Panes said.

"Ito iyong tinatawag natin na stomach flu or intestinal flu - but they are not actually flu - but we always experience them especially during the cold season," she added.

Panes explained transmission can be done through contaminated food and water.

"They can be transmitted through direct contact also and contact transmission. For example, kunwari ako iyong nag-aalaga sa isang pasyente na may sakit. And then it can be transmitted through my hands, and then I put them in my mouth, and it can transmit. They can also be transmitted through touching tables, itong surfaces. Once you get a hold of this, and you put it in your mouth, then you can transmit it. It's really very contagious," she explained.

According to the City Health Office, the said viruses can cause acute gastroenteritis.

"Unfortunately, in the Philippines, the one documented was only in 2016, [in] Zamboanga, in the Mindanao region. There are a lot of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) outbreaks in the Philippines, but only in 2021 did we have the capacity to identify norovirus and sapovirus. And this is the first AGE outbreak that is now subjected to virology testing in RITM," Brillantes explained.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ian Christian Gonzales from the Department of Health's Epidemiological Bureau said general preventive measures are the same when it comes to diarrhea, which includes good hand hygiene and safe drinking water.

"Because we think it may likely be due to water, so we have to use treated water. So either purified, distilled water for both drinking and cooking. We also have to continue practicing good hand hygiene, such as washing our hands before and after using the toilet, before and after eating, and when caring for sick household members," he said.

"Also, when caring for sick household members, we should be careful in cleaning up fecal material or vomit, and disinfecting contaminated surfaces. These viruses or even bacteria are easily killed using our common household bleach or other common commercial disinfectants. And lastly, if we are feeling sick, if we still have diarrhea, we know that it's infectious, nakakahawa po siya. So it's better to rest and stay at home while we are still sick, and also to avoid preparing food if we still have symptoms," he added.

Gonzales said taking a bath using tap water is acceptable, so as long as the water is not ingested.

IS BAGUIO'S TAP WATER SAFE FOR DRINKING?

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong assured water cured and treated from the water district is potable - and it is only because of the outbreak that residents and tourists are asked to avoid using tap water for drinking, adding the situation is not permanent.

"According to the Baguio Water District, iyong water from their pipe, from their source, filtered then goes to distribution lines -- basta hindi dumaan sa isang intermediate na stockage like water tank -- it's potable water. You can drink it," he said.

"Kaya lang, nagte-test pa tayo e. Tuloy-tuloy ang testing. Iyong first water specimen na routine tested for viral, iyong test result would come out by Wednesday pa. So mabuti na siguro na part of the containment and prevention measure natin is iwasan na lang munang uminom [ng tap water]," he added.

When asked if Baguio is seeing the end of the outbreak, Magalong had this to say: "Unless we'll be able to identify the causes and circumstances, saka pa lang natin masasabi confidently na tapos na. Pero looking at the current trend, iyong epidemiological curve, we're getting there."

Meanwhile, the official also denied speculations that the cases were all traced back to a popular mall in the city, saying some cases happened in other areas.

He vowed to go after those who may be held accountable in the contamination -- but not now.

"Ang focus natin kasi is to identify the cause and the circumstances surrounding this outbreak. Hindi muna priority na i-determine iyong mga violations nila. Once na everything normalized, babalikan namin iyong mga iyan. At aalamin namin ngayon, iimbestigahan namin. Were they able to comply with our sanitation code? Saka na lang," Magalong said.

"Kaya ngayon ang ginagawa ng ating kapulisan, kasi they were tasked to interview itong mga companies na ito. Ang interview is more on identifying saan ka kumukuha ng tubig? Anong deepwell? Second is saan mo dine-deliver? Doon nga namin nabisto na marami pala sa kanila, walang ledger. Iyon sana ang magandang makuha namin, iyong ledger para at least alam namin, mas reliable. Ang nangyayari na ngayon is kumbaga oral testimony, how reliable is it," he added.

