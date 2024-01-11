DOH tests water in Baguio amid diarrhea outbreak

The Department of Health is testing water sources in Baguio City amid a diarrhea outbreak in the city, with 308 diarrhea cases reported within an18-day period.

The DOH said the increase in diarrhea cases started last December 21, 2023 based on the preliminary findings of the Baguio City Health Office.

"In its report to CHD CAR, a total of 308 diarrhea cases were reported from December 21, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Age of cases ranged from 3 months to 92 years. Of these, 11 cases were admitted to surrounding hospitals. No death has been reported," the DOH said.

Diarrhea (loose and watery stools) is usually associated with either water- or food-borne causative agents.

The health department said water testing is ongoing in the city and urged the public to always use clean water for drinking, preparing drinks, cooking, washing eating and cooking utensils, brushing teeth, and washing the hands and face.

"Pending final result of the ongoing epidemiologic investigation, the public in affected areas will be provided access to clean, potable water," it said.

Health authorities also urged the public to report any change in color or odor of their household tap water. Use of chlorine-based water disinfection solution or tablets, if available in health centers, is also recommended.

