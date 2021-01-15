Philippines expands contact-tracing efforts to combat new COVID-19 variant

MANILA — The Philippines is boosting its contact-tracing efforts to halt the spread of a new COVID-19 variant which experts warn could be more contagious, Malacañang said on Friday.
The health department earlier this week detected the country's first patient with the new COVID-19 variant: a Filipino who had recently returned from Dubai.
"Contact tracing protocols, on the other hand, shall be strengthened by expanding to third-generation contacts for known new variant cases," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.
"All identified close contacts are required to undergo a strict facility-based 14-day quarantine while remaining contacts from the flight manifest shall be advised of the appropriate quarantine protocols, he said in a statement.
The Department of Health is looking for passengers who were on the same flight taken by the Filipino who contracted the new SARS-CoV-2 variant.
The inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response directed the interior department to ensure that local governments are using the Stay Safe contact-tracing system, said Roque.
Those who test positive for the novel coronavirus are required to undergo whole genome sequencing, he added.
Genome or gene sequencing is a process that allows scientists to see how a virus has mutated based on samples from COVID-positive patients.
The Philippines has banned the entry of travelers from 32 countries until Jan. 31 to halt the spread of the new variant.
