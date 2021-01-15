DOH: Pregnant women, people with pre-existing illness may qualify for Pfizer COVID vaccine

Video courtesy of Department of Health

MANILA—The Department of Health on Friday said most adults can receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines but those under 16 years old cannot.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the World Health Organization’s emergency use list recommendations for Pfizer had several entries of people who can and cannot take the vaccine.

Pfizer’s vaccine — the only one that has so far been included in WHO’s emergency use list — also has the most number of emergency use authorizations approved by countries, including the Philippines.

“Hindi pa nasusubukan itong bakuna na ito sa mga bata. Meron yata ngayong sinasagawa na study I think it’s with Pfizer also na tinitignan na nila with children,” Vergeire said.

(This vaccine has not yet been tried on children. I think there is a study also with Pfizer looking into children as vaccine recipients.)

Vergeire said the recommendation allows those with comorbidities and those who are pregnant to receive the Pfizer vaccine, as long as they are assessed by their doctor.

As for those who already had COVID, the health official said the patient must wait for a certain period before being vaccinated.

She added that it is advisable for previous COVID patients to be vaccinated to prevent infection.

ALLERGIES

Vergeire noted that Pfizer’s scientific dossier specifically mentions possible severe allergic reaction.

“Kung kayo ay may allergies sa pagkain o gamot hindi naman ito contraindication. Ang contraindication dito, severe allergic reaction when you received a vaccine before,” she said.

(If you have allergies to food or drugs, this is not a contraindication. The contraindication here is if you’ve had a severe allergic reaction when you received a vaccine before.)

Contraindication is a condition in which a drug cannot be used on a person because of possible harmful effects.

Vergeire said this is why it is important for the person administering the vaccine to know the medical history of the patient getting the shots.

Otherwise, she said, the vaccine “has proven to be safe.”