Philippines to get bulk of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 jabs in 2022

MANILA — The Philippines will get the bulk of its COVID-19 vaccines from British drugs group AstraZeneca in 2022, Malacañang said on Friday.

An initial batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the country in July, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, who did not say how many doses will be part of this.

"Pero karamihan po ng deliver ng AstraZeneca ay 2022 pa. Kung kayo naman po ay malusog at handang maghintay, pupuwede po iyon," he said in a radio interview.

(But most of the vaccine delivery of AstraZeneca is in 2022. If you are health and ready to wait that's okay.)

The country has secured 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine so far, with the help of the private firms and local governments.

The Philippines has also locked in 30 million vaccine jabs from the Serum Institute, 25 million doses from China's Sinovac, with the first 50,000 to arrive in February.

Initial doses from US-based Pfizer and Russia's Gamaleya Institute might also be shipped next month, Roque earlier said.

These are on top of 40 million doses the Philippines expects to receive through the World Health Organization's COVAX facility in the first quarter, said vaccine czar Carlito Galvez.

The Philippines has among the most coronavirus cases in Asia but has trailed regional peers in securing vaccines, with which it hopes this year to inoculate 70 million people, or two-thirds of its population.

A recent opinion poll showed less than a third of Filipinos are willing to get inoculated against the coronavirus as many have voiced concerns over safety.