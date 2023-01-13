MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) logged 78 reports of school abuse in the last 2 months of 2022 through its hotlines, an official said on Friday.

The agency will monitor the resolution of the cases, which were coursed through the hotlines, social media accounts and email of its Learner Rights and Protection Office (LRPO), said DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa.

"Nagkaroon tayo ng karagdagang 78. I am now asking for data because we will be monitoring kung gaano kabilis naman 'yung resolution natin dito," he said in an interview.

"Gayunpaman, nireremind natin yung publiko, mayroon tayong ganitong LRPO hotlines, hindi lang sa phone, pati sa email, Facebook and they can contact us para mag-report ng ganitong abuses."

(We had an additional 78 cases. I am now asking for data because we will be monitoring how fast our resolution is. However, we remind the public, we have these LRPO hotlines, not only can be reached by phone, but also by email and Facebook. They can contact us to report abuses.)

Poa shared most of the reports they received concerned alleged bullying incidents.

"Vine-verify natin... We’re still investigating and trying to find out. Iyon naman po ang trabaho ng ating LRPO," he said.

(We are verifying, we're still investigating and trying to find out. That is the job of our LRPO.)

The official added that authorities would assess by the end of January if there is an increase to access to their hotlines to report incidents of abuse.

On Nov. 24, 2022, Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte spearheaded the launching of hotlines against school abuse through the LRPO and the Learner Contact Center Helpline to help schools become "safe spaces."