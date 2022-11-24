Vise President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte attends the House Committee on Appropriations on September 14, 2022, on the proposed P666.25 billion budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) for fiscal year 2023. Press and Public Affairs Bureau handout

MANILA — Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte urged Thursday victims of abuse in schools to come forward through the agency's Learner Rights and Protection Office (LRPO) and the Learner Contact Center Helpline.

The LRPO will handle, among others, reports of abuses, exploitation, violence among learners, while the helpline will be open to respond to these reports.

During the culminating program of the 30th National Children's Month at the Department of Education's (DepEd) Central Office in Pasig, Duterte said the agency received 1,871 reports of child abuse and violence from 2019 to 2022.

"Dapat namin malaman na merong nangyayari na abuse, exploitation, bullying. Dapat naming malaman dito sa Department of Education," she said.

"Dahil the only way maka-intervene kami to stop exploitation, the abuse, kung alam namin kung meron nangyayaring na ganyan. Kaya kanina, sabi namin, speak up, and speak to us, speak to the DepEd," she said.

(We need to know if there is abuse, exploitation, bullying. We can only intervene to stop exploitation, the abuse, if we know something is happening. That's why we said speak up, and speak to us, speak to the DepEd.)

Duterte stressed the importance of children understanding abuse so they would know when to report it.

"We have modules in classrooms that teach the child to recognize what is violence, what is abuse, what is exploitation," Duterte said.

"For example in sexual abuse, hindi alam ng mga bata what is 'wrong touching' and what is 'right touching.' Kasi karamihan ng Filipino families, we do not talk about sex, about reproductive health," she explained.

"So if ang bata hindi niya alam which is 'wrong touching' and what is 'right touching', akala ng bata ay tama, dagdagan pa ng threat ng abuser, later na lang mare-realize ng bata na it happened, and it was wrong," Duterte added.

(For example in sexual abuse, the child does not know what is wrong touching... because most Filipino families, we do not talk about sex. So if a child thinks this is right and the abuser makes a threat, the child will realize only later that it happened and it was wrong.)

Duterte also asked teachers and personnel to help their learners who are victims of abuses, acknowledging that perpetrators are "usually school personnel as well."

The list of hotlines, e-mail, and social media accounts available to respond to reports may be accessed through the LRPO's website.

Upon receipt of report, which can be made anonymously, DepEd personnel will coordinate with concerned offices.

The complainant will also be asked to provide pieces of evidence for the case, which may include screenshots, photos, videos, documents.

