Myx Global raises over P1M for Odette victims

44 DJs and one singer from all over the world, totaling over 60 hours of music on the video streaming service Twitch, raised $21,000 or over P1 million for the Philippine victims of Super Typhoon Odette.

The event was put up by Myx Global and was called 'Operation Odette.' Myx Global marketing manager Marky Enriquez says he cannot thank enough the DJs, donors, and all those who participated.

"We literally hit up the music community one or two days before the music festival began. We didn’t hear one 'no.' Everybody wanted to be part of this fundraiser. We're really humbled by the support that we received for Operation Odette," Enriquez notes.

Participating Filipino DJs are based throughout California, Nevada, Illinois, New York, and in Canada.

"We would go from one DJ channel on to the next. And it would continue this rolling charity raid stream where viewers can watch and enjoy these DJ sets while also donating to the cause," Enriquez says.

For world-renowned DJ Miles Medina, who kicked off the streamed event, participating in the fundraiser was personal because he had family affected by the typhoon.

"They were sending us photos of the roof coming off. And they’re saying we’re not getting any help out here. There’s not any water anymore. And we just feel helpless because we can’t fly over there because it’s hard to hop on a plane and go especially during these days with Covid and the fact that we are able to help is awesome," Medina shares.



According to Enriquez, over 400 donors contributed during the fundraiser. Many were young, first-time donors, and not Filipino.

The proceeds will go to ABS-CBN Foundation International in its operations to help individuals and families in areas severely damaged by Odette.

For those looking to help the typhoon victims in the Philippines, you may log on to myx.global/afi to donate.