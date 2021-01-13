Over 54,000 students from private colleges, universities benefitted from Bayanihan 2: CHED

The Far Eastern University Campus in Manila on March 06, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/ File

MANILA — More than 54,000 students from private colleges and universities received subsidies under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2), the Commission on Higher Education said Tuesday.

In a statement, the CHED said a total of 54,761 private school students who have unpaid tuition and miscellaneous fees each received P5,000 under the Bayanihan 2 for Higher Education Tulong program.

CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said around P300 million was released to 927 private schools to help the students continue their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bayanihan 2 is the government's second coronavirus pandemic relief measure. It mandated the provision of subisides to qualified students in basic and higher education whose families faced financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA) thanked the CHED for ensuring the continuity of education during the pandemic.

"The timely government assistance to students in private higher education institutions through the Bayanihan 2 has complemented the efforts of the private higher education sector, particularly on innovation while also looking after the health and welfare of their students," said COCOPEA Managing Director Joseph Noel Estrada.

This year, higher education institutions shifted to remote learning from the traditional face-to-face instruction due to the health crisis.

