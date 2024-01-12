Marcos Jr leads groundbreaking of Cavite housing projects

New housing units in Cavite were awarded to 360 families with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. personally inspecting some of the units.

Marcos led the awarding ceremony on Friday morning in Ciudad Kaunlaran Phase 1, Bacoor City where six five-storey buildings have been completed.

Three more buildings are set to be finished with the total number of beneficiaries totaling 540 families.

These residents previously lived along the Manila Bay but were relocated after the Supreme Court came out with a Writ of Continuing Mandamus in 2008 ordering the clean up, rehabilitation, and preservation of the Bay.

Hence, illegal structures were dismantled and removed.

Marcos also led the groundbreaking ceremony for Ciudad Kaunlaran’s Phase II where two buildings will be built for 120 families.

The President congratulated the recipients of the projects and asked them to use the houses to provide a better life for their loved ones.

“Hinihikayat ko po ang ating mga benepisyaro na pagtibayin ang pakikipagtulungan sa ating pamahalaan upang mapanatili ang kaayusan at kasaganahan sa komunidad na ating binubuo,” Marcos said in his speech.

“Ang ating pagdalo sa mahahalagang okasyon tulad nito ay sumisimbolo ng aking pangako sa sambayanan na maiangat ang antas ng pamumuhay ng bawat Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng bagong bahay tungo sa bagong buhay,” he added.

The President also committed that the government, particularly the National Housing Authority (NHA), will continue its efforts to complete other housing projects.



Since 2023, he said more than 80,000 houses have been built by NHA in the country.

He cited as well the more than P7 million that have been provided in the form of emergency housing assistance to victims of calamities such as earthquakes and typhoons.

Aside from Marcos, guests in the event included NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Acuzar, Senators Bong Revilla, Cynthia Villar, Mark VIllar, and Francis Tolentino, and local officials of Cavite.