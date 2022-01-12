

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said Wednesday that Philippine history is still being taught under the basic education curriculum, contrary to recent "misleading claims."

"Contrary to recurring misleading and reckless claims, the current DepEd administration, led by Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones, did not remove Philippine history from the curriculum," the DepEd said in a statement.

The department was reacting to a commentary written by a supposed lawyer, who said Secretary Briones "removed a huge chunk" of Philippine history from the school curriculum, Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said in a separate statement.

The DepEd said the current Araling Panlipunan (AP) curriculum "covers various Philippine history topics across grade levels."

Philippine history topics also serve as a "take-off point" in discussions related to world history, Asian studies, and Philippine politics and governance, among other subjects taught in high school, according to the DepEd.

"Generally, it is highly impossible to discuss the said subjects without even taking into consideration the Philippine historical context," it said.

"In addition, Philippine history competencies found in the curriculum are covered by textbooks and other learning resources distributed to learners."

The DepEd said it would not allow students "to be robbed of the opportunity to discover our rich heritage."

"The stories of inspiring Filipino people and monumental Philippine events will continue to be ingrained in our books and during our classroom and blended learning discussions for years to come," it added.

Philippine history was taught as a separate subject until 2014, following the introduction of the K-12 program.

In an interview, Teachers' Dignity Coalition Chairman Benjo Basas called on the DepEd to bring back Philippine history as a separate subject.

"Kaysa naman magdepensa ka, baguhin mo na lang," he told ABS-CBN News.

(Instead of being defensive about it, just change the policy.)

"Hindi siya ang nagtanggal pero hindi rin naman niya binalik," Basas added, referring to Briones.

(She didn't remove it as a subject but she also didn't bring it back.)

