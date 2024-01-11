US confirms commercial tanker brought clean fuel to Subic

The US Embassy confirmed Thursday that a commercial tanker has brought clean fuel from a military facility in Pearl Harbor to a commercial storage facility at Subic Bay.

"We can confirm that the Yosemite Trader, a commercial tanker, is currently in the vicinity of Subic Bay, Philippines in order to transfer clean fuel from the U.S. military facility at Red Hill, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to a commercial storage facility at Subic Bay," US Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay said in a statement.

The spokesperson added: "This is one of multiple shipments of safe, clean fuel from the Red Hill facility to other locations in the Pacific. All arrangements for the transfer and storage of this fuel were made through the proper channels, using established logistics contracts with Philippine commercial entities."

Senator Imee Marcos earlier demanded an explanation from the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the shipment of 39 million gallons of fuel of the U.S. Navy from Pearl Harbor to Subic.

Data from several international shipping trackers show that the oil cargo was loaded at Pearl Harbor on the U.S.-registered tanker, Yosemite Trader, on December 20 and entered Philippine territory on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the Yosemite Trader remained in its position overnight some 50 kilometers west of Subic Bay, according to shipping tracker Marine Vessel Traffic.

Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, lamented that the "inexplicable silence" of both the Philippine and U.S. governments before the voyage only raised suspicions about the pre-positioning of military supplies in the country amid predictions of an eventual war between China and the U.S. over Taiwan.

"The Mutual Defense Treaty is not a license to leave the Filipino people in the dark," the senator declared. "Subic is not an EDCA site, so where in Philippine territory will millions of gallons of oil be stored?"