

MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday lauded the performance of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire and said he wants to see her officially take the helm of the department.

"I think she’s doing a great job. I highly recommend her to the post. She’s not controversial. She’s not political. She knows her job very well... in the Department of Health (DOH)," Zubiri told a media forum.

Half a year since assuming the presidency, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has yet to appoint a permanent Health secretary, causing concern and inviting criticism from several groups.

But Zubiri claimed that Vergeire "does not want to be DOH secretary," citing a "marites" or informant.

"Alam mo ang chismis sa sa akin, may marites na nagsabi, ayaw daw niya maging secretary kasi ano siya, career. Kasi kapag secretary ka, pwede ka tanggalin at any time. Eh career siya, she’s been there– she’s been there for several decades na daw," the lawmaker said.

Vergeire herself admitted having reservations on being the country's top Health official due to its limited tenure, saying she wants to retire in the agency.

The Senate President said she wants to convince Vergeire to assume the post should Marcos offer it to her.

"Maybe we can convince her to accept the secretary post, eventually... I think it’s a matter of convincing. Convince natin siya to accept the post if the President offers it to her," Zubiri said.

Vergeire earlier said Marcos did not offer her the post.

Marcos recently named Cheloy Garafil as the Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office after being office-in-charge since October.

