More police officials submit courtesy resignations

Courtesy of PRO 8

MANILA — Two brigadier generals and 19 colonels from the Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas have tendered their courtesy resignations in response to Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos' appeal to cleanse the police ranks.

According to PRO 8 director Brig. Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, this will speed up the internal cleansing process within the Philippine National Police.

"It [has] become a challenge for us because the trust of our people nawawala kung hindi kami magsa-submit ng courtesy resignation," PRO 8 director Brig. Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil told ANC's "Headstart".

The police official believed the police force would emerge as a stronger organization.

"Natutuwa nga po ako sa nangyari ngayon. Everybody is policing our ranks not only mga third-level officers but mga chief of police natin," Marbil said.

"Ito 'yung pagkakataon natin to change," he added.

To date, more than 600 senior police officers have filed their courtesy resignations.

The PNP is now waiting the final composition of the 5-man panel tasked to evaluate the resignations and recommend the next move to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has said they have yet to ascertain if those suspected of harboring drug links were among those who submitted their resignations.

The panel is also set to conduct lifestyle checks on the police officials, he added.

Abalos earlier urged all colonels and generals to offer "courtesy" resignations after a probe found a "handful" were involved in drugs.

They could continue working while their records were assessed by a 5-member committee. Those found guilty would have their resignations accepted, Abalos said.

Anyone who did not tender their resignation would be "questionable," he added.

Abalos described the approach as radical and a "shortcut" after previous investigations into allegedly corrupt officers took a long time and produced few results.

— With reports from Davinci Maru, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

