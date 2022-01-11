A member of the city board of canvassers shows the printout of the canvass report for COMELEC’s mock elections held inside the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Dec. 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At least 2 presidential contenders in next year's election demanded on Tuesday swift government action over a report claiming that the Commission on Elections' systems were hacked and compromised.

The Manila Bulletin on Monday said its Technews Team verified information from an unnamed source about the supposed hacking that took place Saturday.

"Congress should exercise its oversight powers in relation to Republic Act 8436 or the Automated Election Law," Sen. Manny Pacquiao said in a statement.

"This is not the first time that the Comelec has been hacked and this shows very serious security flaws on the poll body's computer system. Hindi na ito dapat palampasin at kailangang magpaliwanag ang Comelec kung ano ang totoong pangyayari at kung ano ang epekto nito sa darating na halalan," he said.

(This should not be condoned and the Comelec should explain what really happened and its effect on the upcoming election.)

The presidential aspirant added that Comelec should bare its plan in case the automated polling system is compromised and should allow political parties to check the extent of the alleged hacking incident.

Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running-mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan meanwhile urged the poll body "to immediately take steps to ensure that this, or any other similar incident would not affect the integrity of the May 2022 elections."

"The welfare of the people, more than the candidates, is paramount. This election is for their future and they should not have any doubt about the process and its result," the pair said in a statement.

Poll information that was supposedly hacked does not exist yet, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said on Tuesday.

He said the commission has not started a so-called "configuration" process that would have generated usernames and personal identification numbers of the vote-counting machines.

"Bago matapos itong linggo makakapaglabas tayo ng final report ‘no tungkol diyan ano kasi ngayong umaga palang sisimulan na natin yung pagpupulong natin with all of our different units para makita natin kung ano ba talaga nangyari," he told TeleRadyo.

(Before this week ends, we will release a final report on that because we will only start to meet with our different units this morning to see what happened.)

